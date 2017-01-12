Cabin Destroyed By Avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An avalanche destroyed a cabin in Summit County on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately no one was inside the cabin at the time.

The avalanche was reported by backcountry skiers one mile up Peru Creek where the Maid of Orleans cabin was destroyed.

Summit County Search and Rescue along with personnel from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene with beacon checks and avalanche dogs.

The cabin owner verified that no guests were using the cabin, which is a seasonal home site.

Crews discovered the cabin in ruins during their search of the snow slide area. The U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center were notified of the avalanche.

Travelers in the area may encounter debris from the cabin on the Peru Creek Trail and should use caution.

There have been several avalanches reported in the High Country this week.