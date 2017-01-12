Bike Thief Has Trouble Stealing Bicycle

January 12, 2017 5:17 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Video shows a bike thief trying to ride away with his loot when it becomes apparent that something is wrong.

The man and another bicycle thief targeted the apartment complex in Denver on South Colorado Boulevard.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

Police believe at least one of the men has stolen numerous bicycles from parking garages in the same area between Dec. 24, 2016 and Jan. 4.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

In the video, one suspect tries to ride away with the stolen bike but he swerves and then falls down.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

Detectives say that the thief took a bicycle wheel from one bike and attached it to the frame of another bike which caused him to have some trouble.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

In the video, the thief tries to mount the bicycle once again but then just decides to walk the bicycle out of the parking garage.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

The suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds. He has been accompanied by a shorter white male with a bear and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

