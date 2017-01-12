COMING UP: Don't miss "The Making of 'Patriots Day'" at 6:30 p.m. on CBS4 (Check TV Schedule)

Backcountry Skier Rescued After Triggering Avalanche

January 12, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Avalanche, CAIC, Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 550, Silverton

By Matt Kroschel

SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A backcountry skier who triggered an avalanche that covered US Highway 550 earlier this week was rescued by people who were said to be “in the right place at the right time.”

Sallie Barney and her husband Mike were coming back home to Silverton on the highway when they were stopped by the slide covering the road. Barney spoke to CBS4 by phone Thursday.

“My husband who is an experienced avalanche rescuer spotted the backpack on the snow in the debris and so we grabbed our shovels out of the car and started digging,” Barney said.

Remarkably, they uncovered the unidentified skier about four feet below the surface of the hard packed snow, providing him with an airway and getting him out of the slide, Barney said.

She said the skier appeared to be uninjured in the ordeal.

The stretch of highway was closed for several hours due to avalanches including the one triggered by the skier, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Avalanche danger remains high across most of the High Country.


map danger scale Backcountry Skier Rescued After Triggering Avalanche

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

