4 Children Hit By Car In Crosswalk

January 12, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Car Accident, Colorado Springs, School Zones

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Four children were injured, one of them critically, after being run over on their way to school Thursday morning in Colorado Springs.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. Witnesses told The Gazette that a crossing guard had stopped traffic at a crosswalk so the children could cross when a car made a right turn into them, dragging them underneath the car.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says some people who saw the crash rushed over to lift the car off the children. He said one of them needed to be pulled free.

All four children were taken to the hospital, but the nature of their injuries wasn’t released.

Black says the driver is being evaluated.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

