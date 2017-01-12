4 Children Hit By Car In Crosswalk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Four children were injured, one of them critically, after being run over on their way to school Thursday morning in Colorado Springs.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. Witnesses told The Gazette that a crossing guard had stopped traffic at a crosswalk so the children could cross when a car made a right turn into them, dragging them underneath the car.

Please SLOW DOWN in school zones! This is something that should NEVER happen. pic.twitter.com/LtlRHjIZmn — CSSD11 (@CSSD11) January 12, 2017

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says some people who saw the crash rushed over to lift the car off the children. He said one of them needed to be pulled free.

UPDATE: D11 says 3 of the kids hit by the car are siblings, the 4th kid is a cousin. One of the kids is in critical condition @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/9pQmG2kXne — Kyla Galer (@kylagalerKKTV) January 12, 2017

All four children were taken to the hospital, but the nature of their injuries wasn’t released.

Black says the driver is being evaluated.

