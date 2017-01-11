Loveland Pass, A-Basin Soon To Reopen

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is preparing to open Wednesday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting ready to reopen Highway 6 over Loveland Pass, according to A-Basin’s blog. Following that opening, the ski area will open with extremely limited services.
“We plan on opening the Pallavicini Lift and Black Mountain Express for the afternoon,” they posted. “Come up and enjoy.”
Arapahoe Basin closed Tuesday afternoon due to avalanche mitigation work, and hazardous conditions on the highway, and did not reopen Wednesday morning.