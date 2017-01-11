Voters Remove Colorado Sheriff Accused Of Assaulting Inmate

JULESBURG, Colo. (AP) — A rural Colorado sheriff accused of taking a developmentally delayed inmate home and sexually assaulting her has been removed from office.

Tom Hanna lost a recall election in Sedgwick County by a vote of 944 to 89 on Tuesday. Voters picked Deputy Larry Neugebauer to replace him as the top lawman in the county along the Nebraska border.

The alleged assault happened in August. Hanna has been charged with five crimes, including sexual assault on an at-risk victim.

An arrest affidavit says Hanna denied the allegations. According to the document, he told an investigator that he wanted to interview the inmate after she reported having information on her cellphone about a crime, but he admitted making a mistake by taking her to his home.

Hanna’s lawyer didn’t return a telephone call seeking comment.

