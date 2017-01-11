Tire From Crash Smashes Into SUV On I-25

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A tire that flew off a vehicle in a crash slammed into the windshield of an SUV on Interstate 25 on Wednesday afternoon.
The tire, from a crash in the southbound lanes of I-25, smashed the windshield and roof of a Nissan SUV while it was traveling northbound on I-25 at 136th Avenue.
Two people were injured and rushed to the hospital.
Vehicle loses tire in accident on SB I-25 at 136th. Tire bounces onto northbound I-25. Two injured and taken to lo… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) January 11, 2017