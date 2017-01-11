BRONCOS UPDATE: Broncos Pick Vance Joseph As New Head Coach (Full Story)

Tire From Crash Smashes Into SUV On I-25

January 11, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: 136th Avenue, I-25, Interstate 25, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A tire that flew off a vehicle in a crash slammed into the windshield of an SUV on Interstate 25 on Wednesday afternoon.

The tire, from a crash in the southbound lanes of I-25, smashed the windshield and roof of a Nissan SUV while it was traveling northbound on I-25 at 136th Avenue.

Two people were injured and rushed to the hospital.

