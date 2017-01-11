Ski Area Remains Closed Due To Conditions

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remains closed Wednesday morning.

On their blog, Arapahoe Basin says they are on standby to reopen.

“Our patrollers, snowcat drivers, lift mechanics and lift operators are on the hill doing all the work necessary to get the ski area open.”

They also say crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation are preparing to conduct avalanche mitigation work, but “it is still snowing heavily,” and “mitigation efforts are being slowed by the snowfall and the limited visibility.”

Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed due to that work, as well as adverse conditions.

UPDATE 9:55a.m. CDOT is still working on Hwy 6 with no estimated time of reopening. A-Basin remains closed. Will update when we know more. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 11, 2017

Arapahoe Basin was closed Tuesday, as was Monarch Mountain, “due to avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass.”





At this time, there is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.