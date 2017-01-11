Plan Could Merge 3 Fire Agencies Into 1

By Kelly Werthmann

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A plan is in the works that could possibly merge three fire protection agencies into one. South Metro Fire Rescue, Littleton Fire Rescue and Cunningham Fire Protection District are discussing that possibility and giving it some serious thought.

“[W]e have not finalized any definitive plans yet and there isn’t that much information to disclose as we are still in the early stages of everything,” South Metro Fire Communications Director Kristin Eckmann told CBS4 via email.

It’s not clear which entity would absorb the other two, but if the plan moves forward, the unified agency would serve nearly a half million residents and become among the largest firefighting districts in the state.

According to Eckmann, South Metro Fire Rescue provides emergency and prevention services to Douglas and Arapahoe Counties, including portions of Centennial, Greenwood Village, Parker and Castle Pines. With 17 stations and 397 members, the agency serves more than 203,000 residents.

Littleton Fire Rescue serves more residents – about 220,000 – in the City of Littleton, Centennial, the Littleton Fire Protection District and Highlands Ranch. That department has nine stations with 170 members. And the smaller of the three, Cunningham Fire Protection District, provides emergency services to unincorporated Arapahoe County and parts of Centennial. With only three stations and 76 members, CFPD serves just about 75,000 residents.

By comparison, the Denver Fire Department, the largest in Colorado, has 30 stations with 900 crew members and serves a population of approximately 650,000 residents.

In 2015, the Denver Fire Department took over all of Englewood Fire Department’s operations after the City of Englewood announced it could no longer afford to fund its own department. Denver has also previously absorbed Glendale and Sheridan fire departments.

No information has been made available as to why South Metro, Littleton Fire and Cunningham Fire are having unification discussions, but Eckmann said the conversations among the chiefs has been positive.

