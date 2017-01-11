BRONCOS UPDATE: Broncos Pick Vance Joseph As New Head Coach (Full Story)

Movement Begins Asking Broncos To #KeepWade

January 11, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Gary Kubiak, John Elway, Vance Joseph, Wade Philips

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos fans are letting the team and John Elway know that they want defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to stay.

Even before the Broncos announced Vance Joseph as the team’s new head coach, fans have been tweeting to #KeepWade.

Some of those tweets have even been retweeted by players.

With Joseph’s hiring, there’s speculation turnover could happen among the coaching staff.

Wade Phillips has said publicly that he’s “still hoping to be with [the] Broncos,” tweeting it out shortly after Gary Kubiak’s announcement that he was stepping down.

Even though Phillips does want to say, he added a bit of dark humor, tweeting, “coaches life — unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less.”

