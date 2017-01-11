Movement Begins Asking Broncos To #KeepWade

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos fans are letting the team and John Elway know that they want defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to stay.

Even before the Broncos announced Vance Joseph as the team’s new head coach, fans have been tweeting to #KeepWade.

Some of those tweets have even been retweeted by players.

My only concern at this point is Wade Phillips. #KeepWade — Mary Jean (@omalleymj) January 11, 2017

We have to keep Wade we have to keep Wade #keepWade if we don't keep way that's going to be the decision Broncos can make #Broncos — That Broncos Guy 9-7 (@devinchic777) January 11, 2017

With Joseph’s hiring, there’s speculation turnover could happen among the coaching staff.

Wade Phillips has said publicly that he’s “still hoping to be with [the] Broncos,” tweeting it out shortly after Gary Kubiak’s announcement that he was stepping down.

Still hoping to be with Broncos,of course. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017

Even though Phillips does want to say, he added a bit of dark humor, tweeting, “coaches life — unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less.”

Coaches life–unemployed to SB victory to unemployed in 3 years or less — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 2, 2017