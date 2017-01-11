Latest Forecast: Strong Wind And Snow Locked In

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – The current pattern of strong westerly winds continues to keep Colorado blasted with wind and heavy mountains snow. Here is a look at some of the peak wind gusts we have seen in the last 24 hours. Not as strong as Monday and Tuesday but, still pretty tough to manage.

Denver will see wind gusts on Wednesday between 25 and 35 mph from time to time with 50 to 55 mph winds in the foothills and mountains. Snow is still falling in the Colorado high country with an additional 5 to 10 inches of snow possible on Wednesday. Adding the wind component into the mix that will continue to make for hazardous driving conditions in the mountains all day.

Some of this snow will make it to Denver on Thursday with a blast of cooler air and a chance of snow in the metro area by afternoon. At this point it looks like an inch or less for Denver and our surrounding suburbs.

