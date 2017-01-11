Large Crowds Expected At Annual Marade Events

DENVER (CBS4)– The annual Marade events in Denver to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been announced.

The legacy of the civil rights leader is commemorated in Denver every January on MLK Day in what has grown to be one of the largest celebrations in the nation. The traditional Marade began in 1985.

“The annual celebration of Dr. King’s life in Denver has become a beacon of hope every year in our community, shining a bright light on the inclusive and welcoming city that we strive to be every day,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “Denver will only continue to prevail if we come together and remain committed to a better, more unified union as one. This holiday, I ask Denver to show up to march for each other and recommit to uplifting the greatest aspect of this city – our people.”

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Hancock and his staff will serve hot beverages and breakfast snacks at the MLK Jr. I Have A Dream Memorial in City Park to get participants ready for the Marade.

A speaking program will begin at 9:30 a.m. which will be followed by a march along Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

The gathering typically disperses early in the afternoon after crowds culminate at Civic Center Park following the Marade.

Snow is in the forecast for Monday morning with temperatures hovering in the low 40s for a high. It might be quite chilly during the Marade so participants should dress accordingly.