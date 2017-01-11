Hickenlooper: Colorado Will Keep Close Eye On New Congress, President

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday marks the start of a new Colorado legislative session, and Gov. John Hickenlooper is talking about what he hopes gets accomplished this year.

For the most part, lawmakers and the governor enter the sesson on the same page. Both rank transportation and affordable housing as top concerns.

But the governor is also concerned about rural broadband, student testing and the potential impact of a new congress and president.

Hickenlooper spoke with reporters on Tuesday, and stated the following opinions.

On changes in Washington

“We’re going to look very closely at what’s being discussed in Congress and make sure and raise our voices loudly if it seems like some of their solutions are going to create more problems than they solve.”

On rural connectivity

“Along the Front Range we take it for granted that we have high speed, reliable, affordable internet. Thirty percent of the state doesn’t have that and they are almost completely in rural parts of the state and yet that is the part of the state that I think the rest of us have … a moral obligation to help to support, just make sure they have that. Just like we did the rural electrification program back in the 1930s. But I think it’s also to our economic self interest.”

On student testing

“We have to be able measure success. This is one of the largest expenditures of public funds that we have — our public education system — and we have a responsiblity to be able to talk to our taxpayers and tell them whether they are getting the best value for their dollar. And that requires a certain level of testing.”

The governor also talked about the possibility of a regional health care exchange, saying Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne is exploring the possibility of working with neighboring states.

Democrats in Colorado currently control the house and Republicans the senate, and there is new leadership in both chambers that could impact what gets done. Both sides will need to find consensus.