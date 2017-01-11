Fire Chars Brush At Cherry Creek State Park

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a brush fire that kicked up at Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora overnight.
Strong winds earlier this week dried up the brush in the park and then more strong winds early Wednesday morning made putting out the fire more of a challenge.
Someone driving by the park on South Parker Road noticed the fire and called it in to emergency dispatchers just before 3 a.m. The fire grew in size to 10 acres but was under control in about an hour.
Winds estimated at approximately 30 to 40 mph helped to spread the flames.
The fire wasn’t near any buildings or the campground but there was a larger response than normal because there are no fire hydrants inside the park. That meant fire trucks needed to come in with their own water.
Officials at the park will investigate how the fire started.
