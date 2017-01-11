Fines May Be Reduced For Not Using Bear-Resistant Trash Bins

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder may soon scale back its fines for people refusing to use bear-resistant trash bins after a number of complaints and appeals.

Bears are a common sight in the neighborhoods in west Boulder. That was part of the decision behind the city requirement that residents use bear-proof trash bins starting in 2014.

Some people violated the rule and city leaders decided to implement fines for those who did not follow the requirement.

The City of Boulder issued 800 fines between June and December 2016. First-time offenders faced a $250 fine. That fine increases to $500 for a second violation and it could cost $1,000 for every subsequent violation.

“We are trying to send a message that this is a high fine and this is very important,” said City of Boulder Urban Wildlife Conservation Coordinator Valerie Matheson.

“It seemed a little steep to me,” said Boulder resident John Penberthy.

Penberthy and other residents say the containers don’t always work the way they are supposed to.

The city council is considering lowering that fine to $100.

“In revisiting it we looked at maintaining a practice of not issuing warnings but lowering that initial fine amount from $250 to $100,” said Matheson.

City council members will host a meeting for public input on Jan. 17 to discuss the fine changes.

“One of our community values is living in harmony with wildlife,” said Matheson.