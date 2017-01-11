Elway Led Broncos On ‘The Drive’ 30 Years Ago

January 11, 2017 11:30 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – “The Drive.”

It happened Jan. 11, 1987.

One of the most clutch performances in NFL history, if not all of professional sports.

With the Broncos down late in the fourth quarter, quarterback John Elway led the offense almost the full length of the field to tie the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship Game.

(Original Caption) Cleveland, Ohio: Broncos Mark Jackson scores touchdown to make tie with Browns in 4th quarter. Jackson holds ball high after pass from Elway.

They’d win it in overtime on a field goal by kicker Rich Karlis.

Lasting five minutes, two seconds, the 15-play, 98-yard drive ended with 39 seconds left in the game, when Elway completed a five-yard pass to Mark Jackson for the touchdown on third and one.

Karlis tied it with the extra point, sending the game into overtime, and, eventually, the Broncos to the Super Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

