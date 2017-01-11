Crested Butte Receives 7½ Feet Of Snow In 10 Days

January 11, 2017 11:58 AM
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (CBS4)Crested Butte Mountain Resort has received seven-and-a-half feet of snow in the past 10 days, claiming the most snow of any ski area in Colorado so far this year.

(credit: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

(credit: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

Crested Butte welcomed the 90 inches of snow despite having to close early on Monday.

(credit: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

(credit: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

The ski area reopened on Tuesday morning and remains open with what the ski area calls “unbelievable conditions.”

“The safety of our guests and the employees here at Crested Butte Mountain Resort comes first and foremost,” said Crested Butte Mountain Resort spokeswoman Erica Mueller. “But we’re up and running and everyone is having a blast out there.”

(credit: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

(credit: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

Crested Butte’s 95 of 121 runs are open along with more than half of its extreme terrain area. Ski patrol crews continue to monitor the area for avalanche danger.

 

