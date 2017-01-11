BRONCOS UPDATE: Broncos Pick Vance Joseph As New Head Coach (Full Story)

2 Denver Officers Receive ‘Citizens Appreciate Police Award’

January 11, 2017 5:18 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver police officers were recognized for their extraordinary work and were awarded the Citizens Appreciate Police Award on Wednesday.

One officer came across a young U.S. soldier who was trying to fly to Virginia for her grandfather’s funeral only to find out her reservation never went through. She was distraught, but then Officer Henry Jones stepped in.

The officers with Denver Police Chief Robert White (credit: CBS)

“Officer Jones could not bear the thought, so using his own personal funds, he bought this young private a round-trip ticket for $556 to Virginia,” an award presenter said.

The second officer rallied other officers to donate dozens of suits for men who needed them for job interviews.

The officers say it’s wonderful to work for the community.

