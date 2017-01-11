BRONCOS UPDATE: Broncos Pick Vance Joseph As New Head Coach (Full Story)

Cherry Cricket Collects Food Despite Closure From Fire

January 11, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Cherry Creek North, Cherry Cricket, Food News

DENVER (CBS4)– The parking lot of a Cherry Creek landmark was busy despite the Cherry Cricket being closed since a fire damaged the restaurant in November of last year.

The Cherry Cricket restaurant at 2nd Avenue and Clayton Street closed after a fire in November. Employees will be paid during the closure.

The staff told CBS4 they have felt so much love and caring from the community they wanted to share it.

“Today we’re doing a food drive to benefit Metro Caring, a hunger prevention center and we just decided to give back to the community since everyone has been so gracious during this time we’ve been closed, we wanted to make sure everyone in the community felt the love as well,” said Katy Bale with Breckenridge Wynkoop.

The food donated on Wednesday will be on the shelves of the Metro Caring Food Bank on Thursday.

There is a particular need for staple items like beans and rice as well as fresh produce and meat.

The Cherry Cricket will collect food donations until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no estimate on when the Cherry Cricket will reopen.

