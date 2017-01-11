Avalanche Risk In Colorado Mountains High As More Snow Falls

January 11, 2017 9:29 AM
DENVER (AP) — The avalanche danger is high in Colorado’s mountains as more snow, blown by gusty winds, falls.

Interstate 70 is back open following a large avalanche on Vail Pass but other passes, including Loveland and Wolf Creek, are closed on Wednesday so crews can trigger slides to make them safe.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remained closed because of the avalanche danger on Loveland Pass leading to the resort.


map danger scale Avalanche Risk In Colorado Mountains High As More Snow Falls

Ethan Greene with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the high moisture content in all the snow that has fallen recently is weighing down the snowpack, causing dangerous conditions.

