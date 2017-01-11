5 Fast Facts About New Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph

DENVER (The Sports Xchange/CBS4) – The Denver Broncos didn’t waste much time finding a successor to Gary Kubiak as the team hired Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as its 16th head coach on Wednesday.

The following are five things to know about the 44-year-old coach:

1. Joseph played quarterback for the CU Buffaloes in the early 1990s and was a member of the national championship team in 1990. He later coached for CU, from 1999-2003.

2. Joseph played in the NFL for two seasons as a defensive back. He competed as a player in the Broncos 1997 training camp, which at that time took place in Greeley.

3. Joseph spent three years as the Houston Texans’ secondary coach (2011-13) under then-head coach Gary Kubiak and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips holds the same position with Denver.

4. Joseph played a significant role in his lone season coaching with Miami, turning around a Dolphins’ team that finished 2015 with a 6-10 mark by helping the club to 10 wins and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2008.

5. Joseph and his wife Holly have two children — a teenage daughter named Nataly and a young son named Stone. He has a brother named Terry who is a coach at Texas A&M and another brother named Mickey who has coached for several college programs including Louisiana Tech.