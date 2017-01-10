Spooked Cow Rescued After Spending Time On I-70, In Clear Creek

January 10, 2017 3:27 PM
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – If heavy snow and avalanches weren’t enough on Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation and other authorities were also busy herding a cow off Interstate 70 west of Denver.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A cow was spotted on I-70 near Idaho Springs. It reportedly went up a hill, got spooked, and made its way onto I-70 in the eastbound lanes.

The cow was seen off and on the roadway for approximately 30 minutes and was then spotted in Clear Creek. Authorities had to pull the animal out of the water. It was then reportedly trying to jump the jersey barrier.

CDOT and other authorities blocked off the lanes to traffic — partly with snowplows.

It took about an hour to herd the cow.

The owner later showed up and says the cow is expected to be okay.

