Ski Areas Closed Due To Conditions

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that they’re closing early Tuesday.

The ski area posted the announcement to their social media accounts, saying that it is “due to avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass.”

Due to avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass, we are CLOSING ALL SKIER SERVICES STARTING AT 1:00 p.m. 1/10/17. Stay tuned for updates. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 10, 2017

Over the last three days, A-Basin says that they’ve received 30 new inches of snow, 15 of them coming in the last 24 hours.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has advised motorists to avoid the high country because of dangerous conditions and highway closures due to avalanches.

The first slide happened at 2:40 a.m., covering Vail Pass.

The second happened late Tuesday morning west of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel. CDOT crews were performing avalanche mitigation work when the slide happened, closing Interstate 70 in both directions.

There is an Avalanche Warning for the northern and central mountains through Wednesday night.

Crested Butte was closed Monday because of conditions, but reopened Tuesday.

Monarch Mountain, which was closed last week, has also closed again, saying in a Facebook post that Monarch Pass is closed due to avalanche control, making it impossible to reach the mountain.