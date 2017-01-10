Mountain Road Closures Force Touring Broadway Show To Cancel Performance

DENVER (CBS4) – Road closures in Colorado’s high country have forced a touring Broadway show that’s headed to Denver to cancel its first performance.

The Tony-Award winning “Fun Home” was scheduled to begin its run at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House Tuesday night. On Tuesday morning the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced that the dangerous road conditions and closures have prevented the sets from being delivered in time.

“We regret that the Jan. 10 performance of Fun Home is canceled due to road closures on I-70 prohibiting the trucks transporting the set to Denver from arriving in time,” the DCPA wrote in a prepared statement.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday there were two different closures on Interstate 70’s mountain corridor due to the dangerous conditions. The interstate was closed in both directions at Vail Pass due to a large avalanche and the westbound lanes were closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The show is now scheduled to start on Wednesday night.

Additional Resources

The following details for ticket-holders was released by the DCPA:

The Denver Center Box Office will contact all ticket holders who purchased for the January 10 performance through denvercenter.org by Thursday to exchange into another performance or discuss other options. Alternatively, ticket holders may call 303.893.4100 beginning at 10am. Otherwise, they may contact their point of purchase for additional ticket options.