Meeting About Fracking Proposals Could Get Heated

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A meeting in Broomfield in which the city will review two proposals related to fracking could get heated.

The public hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. will allow people to comment on a measure dealing with permits and land use and another specifically about fracking wells and drilling in north Broomfield. Both would temporarily ban or delay both practices until at least June.

The debate centers around a plan from Extraction Oil & Gas.

It’s not clear if a company representative will be speaking at the meeting, but they have explained their safety measures related to the proposal online.

Extraction says it would reduce noise and use all-electric equipment to improve their environmental footprint.

They also say they have reduced the amount of water the plan would use.

Members of a group called Broomfield Clean Air & Water say the approximately 140 fracking wells that would be installed would be too close to neighborhoods and a reservoir.

They want more time to review the proposal and have already brought up concerns about the impact on housing prices.