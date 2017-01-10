Man Who Threatened To Kill Colorado State Senator Avoids Jail Time

January 10, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: Dylan Hopkins, Facebook, Laura Woods

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who pleaded guilty after threatening a Colorado state lawmaker has avoided jail time.

Dylan Hopkins, 21, was sentenced to 18 months probation, he must take a anger management class, must participate in a mental health evaluation and complete any treatment they recommend. He must also get his GED in the next 18 months.

Dylan Hopkins (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

Hopkins wrote state Sen. Laura Woods a threatening Facebook message last summer saying he would shoot her and her family.

On Hopkins’ Facebook page, many of his posts involved politics.

