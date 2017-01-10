TRAFFIC ALERT: An avalanche is blocking both west and east I-70 at Vail Pass. (Full Story)

Latest Forecast: More Strong Winds And Heavy Mountain Snow

January 10, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our battle with strong winds and heavy mountain snow continues on for Tuesday.

The strong winds did relax a little bit early on Tuesday morning but, did not go away completely in the mountains and the foothills. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph were still hitting a few areas. Certainly not as strong as the hurricane force winds of Monday. Where some of the gusts were as strong as a category 2 hurricane.

wind report stand up nutu Latest Forecast: More Strong Winds And Heavy Mountain Snow

Strong winds will re-energize during the afternoon on Tuesday. There is a new High Wind Watch in place for all of the Front Range Foothills again for winds up to 75 mph to the north and 80 mph to the south!

alerts wind nutu2 Latest Forecast: More Strong Winds And Heavy Mountain Snow

Add into that in the mountains there have been numerous problems with the heavy snow and wind. I-70 was shut down near Vail Pass because of an avalanche. There is an Avalanche Warning for the northern and central mountains through Wednesday night.

alerts avalanche nutu1 Latest Forecast: More Strong Winds And Heavy Mountain Snow

 

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for some of the northern mountains through Tuesday afternoon. Some of the higher passes with the snow and the wind combo may see blizzard like conditions from time to time during the day on Tuesday.

alerts winterwx nutu chris Latest Forecast: More Strong Winds And Heavy Mountain Snow

 

5day Latest Forecast: More Strong Winds And Heavy Mountain Snow

snowpack Latest Forecast: More Strong Winds And Heavy Mountain Snow

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

