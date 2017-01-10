Owner Feels ‘Violated’ After Smash & Grab Thieves Target Gun Store

By Tom Mustin

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – New video obtained by CBS4 shows burglars smashing glass cases and stealing guns from a shop in Brighton.

The burglary happened early Sunday morning at the South Platte Tactical store.

“I’m pretty upset; feel kind of violated,” said South Platte Tactical owner Jacob McIntosh.

McIntosh is still assessing the damage after the thieves broke into his store.

“Easy money. Scumbags need money. Taking it from somebody else is usually the easiest way to do it,” McIntosh told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Surveillance video shows four shadowy figures outside the shop’s window.

“Pried this grate out of the way and slid underneath,” said McIntosh.

In the video, two men enter the shop wearing hoods and bandanas over their faces, one also has sunglasses. The men shatter the glass cases with a tire iron, and then hand the weapons to the accomplices outside.

McIntosh says the crooks stole 40 firearms — mostly handguns — and raced out of the shop in under two minutes.

“They left some good guns and took just the stuff that would sell fast on the street.”

McIntosh says between the stolen guns and the damage to the shop, he lost about $60,000.

“It’s hard enough for a small business in a local town like this to make any money at all. It’s even worse when people are taking cheap shots — breaking windows and stealing all your merchandise.”

In the past year there have been several gun store break-ins in the metro area from Littleton to Stapleton. McIntosh is not surprised.

“This is just a sign of the times here.”

Now he’s hoping the smash-and-grab burglars will eventually face the music.

“I’d like to see them go to jail and I’d like my guns back. The community isn’t any safer with a bunch of crooks having guns.”

Police in Brighton have not released a description of the suspects, but they are pursuing several leads.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Michael Payne at (303) 655-2367.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.