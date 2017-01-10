Global Supertanker Gets Green Light To Fight Fires On Federal Land

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A large firefighting plane based out of Colorado Springs has been approved to be used on federal and state firefighting assignments.
The Global Supertanker was sent to help fight wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes in Israel two months ago.
Previously the Boeing 747-400 wasn’t approved to fight wildfires on U.S. federal land. It can drop approximately 20,000 gallons of water or fire retardant on a wildfire.
The U.S. Interagency Airtanker Board approved the move last Friday.