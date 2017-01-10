Beth McCann Sworn In As Denver’s First Female District Attorney

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver officially has a new district attorney and she’s the first female district attorney in the city’s history.
Voters elected Beth McCann into office last November. Before becoming the district attorney she was a state lawmaker.
McCann also served as a deputy attorney general in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
“We can be leaders in providing alternatives to incarceration in appropriate circumstances,” McCann said. “We must be in the community working hand-in-hand with the community to build trust and understanding.”
Her website states that in her time as a Colorado lawmaker, McCann sponsored legislation to strengthen human trafficking laws in the state and funding for domestic violence survivors.