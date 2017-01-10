Best Restaurants In Denver For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Deborah Flomberg It may seem like the holiday season just ended, but it’s already time to start planning for Valentine’s Day. On the most romantic day of the year, it’s important to find some time to show the person you love just how special they are to you, and one of the best ways to do that is through a romantic dinner for two. Luckily, there are ample spots all over the Denver area to shower your sweetie with affection. Just make sure to plan ahead, as some of these spots will fill up with reservations fast.

Cooper Lounge

1701 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 460-3738

www.cooperlounge.com 1701 Wynkoop St.Denver, CO 80202(720) 460-3738 The recent remodel of the historic Union Station has created ample dining opportunities for those that love the beauty and glamour of an old-fashioned train station. Perhaps no spot in all of Union Station exemplifies this more than the Cooper Lounge, with amazing views of the Great Hall in Union Station and Downtown Denver. The entire restaurant is like a love note to cocktail lounges of the past, with delicious food including Colorado Wagyu Steak Tartare, Berkshire Pork Terrine or Steak Diane. You’ll also want to try some of the classic and creative cocktails mixed up by the talented mixologists at the Cooper Lounge, like the Coloradier which is served up with Breckenridge Bourbon and Breckenridge Bitters or a Crystal Mule, with Russian Vodka and Barritts Ginger Beer. Reservations are a good idea, as the lounge fills up fast, so plan ahead for a romantic train escape for two. Related: Top Romantic Getaways Close To Denver

Beatrice And Woodsley

38 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

(303) 777-3505

www.beatriceandwoodsley.com 38 S. BroadwayDenver, CO 80209(303) 777-3505 There are a lot of reasons that Denver’s Beatrice and Woodsley makes a great option for the most romantic night of the year. The amazing food is, of course, a big part of that. The menu pays homage to American culture and the massive melting pot that it is, with playful entrees like ‘A Hen in the Hand’ (Moroccan spice-rubbed pan-roasted chicken) or the ‘Good Ol’ Pork Chop.’ But, the ambiance is another huge part of what makes this spot so perfect for a special occasion. You’ll find flowing white curtains, wooden planks towering overhead and cozy lighting that pulls two people in together for a lovely romantic dinner out. Reservations are definitely recommended here, but you can also get counter seating at the massive bar without a reservation, just be prepared to wait.

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

1215 20th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 993-8023

www.opheliasdenver.com 1215 20St.Denver, CO 80202(303) 993-8023 There may be no more romantic and sexy spot in town than Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. The décor here is truly something special, whether you’re dining in the upper bar with its funky retro-vibe and polished ambiance or if you’re checking out the live music in the downstairs venue. Of course, it helps that the food is wonderful as well, and with 75% of the menu organically sourced, you can feel good about dining at Ophelia’s. Enjoy classic dishes like Chicken and Waffles, Striped Bass or Grilled Hanger Steak and enjoy a romantic dinner for two. Ophelia’s also features live music most weekend nights, so plan ahead to make a full evening out of your visit to this eclectic and creative Denver hot spot.

Vesta Dipping Grill

1822 Blake St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 296-1970

www.vestadenver.com 1822 Blake St.Denver, CO 80202(303) 296-1970 Sharable food is always a romantic way to enjoy Valentine’s Day, and Vesta Dipping Grill may be one of the best hot spots in town for that very reason. This elegant restaurant is always at the top of every must-visit list thanks to the fantastic menu created by Executive Chef Nicholas Kayser, a Colorado native. Opt for the small plates and share a few items like the Artichoke Tortellini, the Beef Tartare or the Bone Marrow – and be sure to get some of the amazing house sauces to really try what makes this place so popular. Wondering about the décor and ambiance? It’s also perfect for the holiday, with delicate mood lighting that provides a warm, golden glow perfect for that pre-dinner selfie with your sweetie.

Megenagna Ethiopian Restaurant

306 S. Ironton St.

Aurora, CO 80012

(720) 532-0266

www.megenagnagroceryrestaurant.wordpress.com 306 S. Ironton St.Aurora, CO 80012(720) 532-0266 If you want something a little different for your Valentine’s Day dinner this year, why not try Ethiopian food at one local restaurant that’s just like walking into a totally different world. When you step into Megenagna Ethiopian Restaurant you’ll be seated under an indoor cabana with a fun, funky and elegant tropical feel, wooden tables and beautiful artwork filling the walls. Thankfully the food is just as wonderful as the décor and if you’ve never had Ethiopian food, it’s a wonderful treat for two. Try the house special if you aren’t sure what to order, and it will come with the signature Gurage Kitfo with minced beef and their amazing homemade gomen (Ethiopian collard greens.) Related: Top Places For Rekindling Romance In Denver