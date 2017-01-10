Avalanche Forces Closure Of I-70 At Vail Pass

TRAFFIC ALERT: An avalanche is blocking both west and east I-70 at Vail Pass. (Full Story)

January 10, 2017 8:21 AM
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche slid across both westbound and eastbound Interstate 70 on Vail Pass early Tuesday morning.

A semi truck carrying mail got stuck in the slide, which was described as being 15 feet deep in places. It happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. in an area called The Narrows.

The driver was not injured.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews were still working to clear the highway at daybreak.

CDOT projected that the interstate would be back open later in the morning.

There is an Avalanche Warning for the northern and central mountains through Wednesday night.

