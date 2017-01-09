Winds Cause Damage Along Front Range, Delays At DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– Strong winds have caused some damage in cities all along the Front Range, from Loveland to Colorado Springs.

In Loveland, a roof was ripped from a swimming pool enclosure on Monday morning.

In Berthoud, a barn was blown apart just west of the town along West County Road 8. The llamas inside the barn are okay but the barn was destroyed.

“We’re talking 30-foot sections of tin and wood frame blowing around like playing cards. It’s every bit hurricane winds. Blowing us around, blowing glasses of your face. It’s the strongest I’ve seen,” said Berthoud Fire Chief Rob Stumpf.

PHOTO GALLERY: Strong Winds Cause Damage

About 80 flights were cancelled at Denver International Airport due to the strong winds.

The wind was causing about two hour delays with flights arriving and departing DIA. Heath Montgomery with DIA told CBS4 that passengers are urged to check with their airline before arriving at DIA.

In Arvada, one home caught fire before daybreak and the fire spread to a second home in the strong winds that are blasting Colorado’s Front Range. It happened near 85th and Quaker Circle just south of Welton Reservoir.

PHOTO GALLERY: House Fires In Arvada

The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 101 mph was reported at the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Strong winds have overturned some large vehicles and damaged buildings in the Colorado Springs area.

The city bus service for Colorado Springs has suspended service Monday until the winds die down. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has closed due to the high wind danger.

Due to extreme high winds in the area, the Colorado Department of Transportation restricted travel of high profile vehicles in El Paso County. Semi, tractor trailers, commercial buses and all other high profile vehicles were not allowed on the roadways in El Paso County on Monday.

Several semis were seen tipped over in El Paso County.