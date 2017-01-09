Statement From Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch Quick Draw Express Lift to Resume Operations

Granby Ranch announced today that the Quick Draw Express lift will resume operations on Tuesday, January 10th. As of tomorrow, 100% of the ski area’s terrain will be open to skiers and boarders. This follows agreement between Granby Ranch and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board on an Interim Operation Agreement. The lift has been closed and was under inspection following an incident on December 29th. Granby Ranch would again like to extend its condolences to the family of our guest who lost her life, and her family members who were injured in this tragic event. Granby Ranch places the highest value on the safety of our guests and the safe operation of all lifts and equipment at the resort. This is the first incident of its kind that the resort has experienced in 22 years of operation. The Quick Draw Express has been operating safely at Granby Ranch over the 16 seasons since its installation. Granby Ranch strictly adheres to all policies, procedures and regulations for safe lift operation.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, along with the lift’s manufacturer and other experts concluded a detailed inspection of the lift on January 4th. The Board then took five days to review the findings of inspectors. The lift has been reopened subject to terms of the Interim Operation Agreement. A final report on the investigation will be delivered by the Tramway Board at a date to be determined by the board. The Tramway Board inspects and licenses all ski lifts in the state and certifies their safe operation.

Prior to the start of this ski season, the Quick Draw Express lift was load-tested on December the 5th. On December 8, 2016, the lift was inspected and licensed by the Tramway Board. Granby Ranch began operation of the lift on December 16 with the start of the ski season. Lift protocols for operation of the lift were determined by an outside engineering expert at the time of certification. Granby Ranch has followed all prescribed protocols in operating the lift. There is no indication at this stage of the preliminary investigation that the original lift installation contributed to the incident.

