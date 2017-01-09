Shotgun, 2 Handguns, Ballistics Vest Stolen From Vehicle

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster searched for the suspects wanted in several vehicle break-ins overnight in which weapons and a ballistics vest were stolen.

About 7 a.m. Monday, police were contacted regarding several vehicle break-ins in the 6500 block of 73rd Place. Officers observed that several vehicles were gone through but there were items stolen from some of the cars.

One car with the markings “Front Range Patrol” on it was one of the vehicles targeted. A shotgun and two handguns, along with a ballistics vest marked with “Front Range Patrol” patches were stolen from the car.

The Westminster Police Department is looking for any information on the people responsible for the thefts.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.