Parents Explore Choices At The Preschool Program Showcase

DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend parents can get all the information needed about enrolling their child in preschool at the Denver Preschool Program’s fifth annual Preschool Showcase.

The purpose of the showcase is to connect local families of 3- and 4-year-olds with preschool providers and tuition support.

“The Denver Preschool Program makes preschool possible for all 4-year-olds regardless of your family’s income or neighborhood, through tuition support,” said Director of Communications Ellen Braun from the Denver Preschool Program. “We have more than 250 participating preschools and they range from preschool classrooms in Denver Public Schools as well as community-based centers and homecare providers.”

“Our showcase is a one-stop opportunity for families to start that search for preschool, to talk with preschool experts, and learn a little bit more on how to access our tuition support,” said Braun.

There are two sessions at two locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Dahlia Campus for Health and Well-Being located at 3401 Eudora St. and the Boys & Girls Club, J. Churchill Owen Branch located at 3480 W. Kentucky Ave., both in Denver.

There is another session on Thursday, Jan. 19. at the Quigg Newton Community Center located at 4440 Navajo St.

“We’re really excited. This is a family opportunity to really come and learn a little bit more about how to start that search,” said Braun.

There are activities for children while parents are busy at the showcases.

“It’s a resource fair but it’s also a fun opportunity for families. We have some fabulous partners like the Denver Zoo, the Children’s Museum, free dental screenings, free food and Curious George and Clifford the Big Red Dog will be there,” said Braun.

LINK: dpp.org