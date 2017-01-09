Overturned Fuel Tanker Closes I-70

GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4)– An overturned fuel tanker shut down both directions of Interstate 70 about two miles west of Gypsum.
The tanker rolled shortly after 6 a.m. at mile marker 138 after it struck a box truck carrying empty beer cans.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will likely be an extended closure. There is no estimate on reopening.
The South Frontage Road between Dotsero and Gypsum is the alternate route.
The closure on I-70 is westbound at mile marker 140 at Gypsum and the eastbound closure is mile marker 133 at Dotsero.
What caused the crash is being investigated.