Overturned Fuel Tanker Closes I-70

January 9, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Dotsero, Gypsum, I-70, Interstate 70

GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4)– An overturned fuel tanker shut down both directions of Interstate 70 about two miles west of Gypsum.

The tanker rolled shortly after 6 a.m. at mile marker 138 after it struck a box truck carrying empty beer cans.

(credit: CDOT)

(credit: CDOT)

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will likely be an extended closure. There is no estimate on reopening.

(credit: CDOT)

(credit: CDOT)

The South Frontage Road between Dotsero and Gypsum is the alternate route.

The closure on I-70 is westbound at mile marker 140 at Gypsum and the eastbound closure is mile marker 133 at Dotsero.

What caused the crash is being investigated.

