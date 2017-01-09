Nuggets Bring Back Forward Alonzo Gee

January 9, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Alonzo Gee, Denver Nuggets

(The Sports Xchange) – Forward Alonzo Gee signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 Gee will be with the Nuggets for their game in London on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.

Gee was waived by the Nuggets on Friday after signing with the team in November. He averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13 games for Denver during his first stint.

A seven-year NBA veteran, Gee has played in 417 career games, including 213 starts, and averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Denver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia