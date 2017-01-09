Nuggets Bring Back Forward Alonzo Gee

(The Sports Xchange) – Forward Alonzo Gee signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
The 6-foot-6 Gee will be with the Nuggets for their game in London on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.
Gee was waived by the Nuggets on Friday after signing with the team in November. He averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13 games for Denver during his first stint.
A seven-year NBA veteran, Gee has played in 417 career games, including 213 starts, and averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Denver.