COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

New Office In Effort To End Homelessness Gets New Director

January 9, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Erik Solivan, HOPE, Michael Hancock, Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock announced the new executive director of the new Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere, or HOPE, on Monday.

Hancock appointed Erik Solivan to help create a “unified” effort to help those who need a home.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Erik Solivan to be the Executive Director of the new Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere (credit: CBS)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Erik Solivan to be the Executive Director of the new Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere (credit: CBS)

“That is why this office is not just dealing with housing. It’s also dealing with opportunities to engage in workforce training and opportunities to create more opportunities for neighborhoods of choice,” said Solivan.

Solivan has some experience with housing and policy planning while working with the Housing Authority in Philadelphia.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at Monday's news conference (credit: CBS)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at Monday’s news conference (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia