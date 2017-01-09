New Office In Effort To End Homelessness Gets New Director

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock announced the new executive director of the new Office of Housing and Opportunities for People Everywhere, or HOPE, on Monday.
Hancock appointed Erik Solivan to help create a “unified” effort to help those who need a home.
“That is why this office is not just dealing with housing. It’s also dealing with opportunities to engage in workforce training and opportunities to create more opportunities for neighborhoods of choice,” said Solivan.
Solivan has some experience with housing and policy planning while working with the Housing Authority in Philadelphia.