Man Sentenced For Shooting Victim, Stealing Wallet, Truck

January 9, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Chad Baluska, Derek Webb, Eric Fuhs, Samuel Grady

DENVER (CBS4)– A man was sentenced after he was found guilty of shooting a man, then stealing his wallet and his truck.

Chad Baluska was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Samuel Grady, 61, in his northwest Denver home in May 2015.

Baluska is one of three men convicted in the killing.

Baluska went to Grady’s home in the 4900 block of Green Court, shot him then stole his wallet and his truck. Baluska was arrested in the stolen truck the next day.

Derek Webb (credit: Denver District Attorney's Office)

Baluska will serve 30 years in the Department of Corrections with an allowance of 612 days credit for time served and five years mandatory parole.

Derek Webb was convicted in Nov. 2016 of murder, burglary and aggravated robbery for his connection to the crime.

Eric Fuhs (credit: Denver District Attorney's Office)

Eric Fuhs, Grady’s 26-year-old nephew, was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and aggravated robbery and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in October of last year.

