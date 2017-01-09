Man Becomes Victim Of Armed Robbery After Online Meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man became the victim of an armed robbery after meeting a woman online.
Police in Colorado Springs say the victim met the woman on Facebook. A week later, she asked him for help with rent money.
They met up at the man’s apartment. When they went inside, two armed men showed up. They pushed the victim into the bathroom while they ransacked his home.
“One of the suspects, the one that was armed, he happened to have his gun go off. Then as soon as that happened they booked it and took whatever they could,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous.
The thieves got away with jewelry and expensive electronics. Police are still searching for them.