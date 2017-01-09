Latest Forecast: Wicked Winds East, Heavy Snow Out West

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – A tale of two sides of the state today. For eastern Colorado, we are looking at a very windy day with gusts up to 90 mph possible! High WInd Warnings are in place through this evening from Larimer County down to Las Animas county for winds up to 90 mph. Denver is not under this warning, but we will still be very windy. We could see winds around 45 to 50 mph.

These Chinook winds will warm us up quite a bit today, we’ll be in the low 60s here in Denver with plenty of upper 50s across the Front Range and plains. Expect a lot of melting with these winds.

While we’re warmer and dry, the high country will see more heavy snow this afternoon through tomorrow. Winter Storm Warnings are in place through tomorrow morning for another one to two feet of snow for most mountain areas! Mix in the wind, and visibility will be tough at times.

The end of the week will bring colder temperatures and possibly a little more snow to Denver on Thursday night.

