Report: Skiers Didn’t Cause Fatal Fall From Chairlift

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – A report released on Monday states a fatal fall from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area wasn’t caused by the skiers on the chair.
Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio fell 20 feet from the lift on Dec. 29 at Granby Ranch Ski Resort about 90 miles west of Denver. Two daughters, ages 12 and 9, also fell with Huber but survived the fall.
The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board says the chair hit a support tower which caused the mother to fall and the skiers did not contribute to the accident.
The report blames the control system for what it calls a “rare dynamic event.”
The report didn’t mention if Huber was using the safety bar on the lift.
