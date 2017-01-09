COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Report: Skiers Didn’t Cause Fatal Fall From Chairlift

January 9, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, Granby, Granby Ranch Ski Resort, Kelly Huber

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – A report released on Monday states a fatal fall from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area wasn’t caused by the skiers on the chair.

(credit: Lance Maggart/Sky-Hi Daily News)

Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio fell 20 feet from the lift on Dec. 29 at Granby Ranch Ski Resort about 90 miles west of Denver. Two daughters, ages 12 and 9, also fell with Huber but survived the fall.

Kelly Huber (credit: Facebook)

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board says the chair hit a support tower which caused the mother to fall and the skiers did not contribute to the accident.

ski granby ax Report: Skiers Didnt Cause Fatal Fall From Chairlift

The report blames the control system for what it calls a “rare dynamic event.”

The report didn’t mention if Huber was using the safety bar on the lift.

LINK: Read The Entire Report

