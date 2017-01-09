COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Jesse Ventura Loses ‘American Sniper’ Appeal

January 9, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: American Sniper, Chris Kyle, Jesse Ventura

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle.

The justices didn’t comment Monday in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict.

Kyle’s autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film “American Sniper.” Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle’s claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs.

Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura’s reputation among former SEALs.

A jury had sided with Ventura.

The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial.

