COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Iconic Pioneer Cabin Tree Falls During Northern California Storm

January 9, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Pioneer Cabin Tree

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (AP) – A well-known giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has toppled during California’s weekend storms.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County came down during heavy rains on Sunday.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through it.

Cars later used the massive tunnel, but more recently it has hosted only hikers.

Park volunteer Jim Allday of Arnold says the tree shattered as it hit the ground.

(credit: Calaveras Big Trees Association / Facebook)

(credit: Calaveras Big Trees Association / Facebook)

There was no immediate word on what caused the tee to fall, but the Chronicle reports that it probably had to do with the tree’s shallow root system and the inundation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia