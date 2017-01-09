High Winds Cause Problems On Front Range

DENVER (AP/CBS4) — High winds have overturned some large vehicles in the Colorado Springs area and knocked out power in some locations along the Front Range.
With wind gusts up to around 90 mph possible in the region on Monday, Denver International Airport says it’s likely that some flights will be delayed.
High winds also spread a house fire to another house next door in Arvada.
In western Colorado, freezing rain was making travel difficult in Grand Junction while more heavy snow is forecast in the mountains.
The wind has helped raise the avalanche danger in the mountains, shutting down Loveland Pass.
