Guns Found Missing After Late-Night Burglary At Shop

January 9, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Brighton, Brighton Police Department, Gun Store Burglary, South 4th Avenue, South Platte Tactical

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating after a burglary at a gun shop that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police in Brighton, officers responded to South Platte Tactical located at 29 South 4th Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. after a burglary alarm was activated.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Upon arrival, they discovered entry had been made to the building, display cases had been smashed, and firearms appeared to have been taken from the smashed display cases,” police said in a statement. “When store owners arrived, they confirmed that an unknown number of weapons was missing.”

Additional Information From The Brighton Police Department

Anyone with information relevant to the case should call Detective Michael Payne at (303) 655-2367.

