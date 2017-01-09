COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Former Buff Richardson Becomes Latest Seattle Receiver To Break Out In Postseason

January 9, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: CU Buffaloes, Paul Richardson

SEATTLE (The Sports Xchange) – It’s become a pretty common occurrence for a lesser-known Seattle Seahawks receiver to break out in the postseason and Saturday night, it was Paul Richardson’s turn.

The third-year player from Colorado caught three passes, including a pair of one-handers, in his team’s 26-6 victory over Detroit.

Paul Richardson #10 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a touchdown catch against Tavon Wilson #32 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (credit: Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

He also left the biggest impression after the game.

“He’s been a big-play guy for us ever since he stepped on the field,” Baldwin said. “… We expected that out of him.”

No one on the outside did.

Richardson has been limited throughout his NFL career because of injuries. He has 51 career catches in regular-season games, including 21 in 2016.

A season-ending injury to starter Tyler Lockett in Week 15 opened the door for Richardson to get more playing time.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson #10 of the Seattle Seahawks brings in a one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (credit: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Richardson’s best catch Saturday came on a one-handed grab that he made in the end zone despite being shielded from the ball by Detroit safety Tavon Wilson, who took away the use of Richardson’s right arm.

“That was an unbelievable catch,” Wilson said, “probably one of the best catches you’ll see — ever.”

