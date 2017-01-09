Former Buff Richardson Becomes Latest Seattle Receiver To Break Out In Postseason

SEATTLE (The Sports Xchange) – It’s become a pretty common occurrence for a lesser-known Seattle Seahawks receiver to break out in the postseason and Saturday night, it was Paul Richardson’s turn.

The third-year player from Colorado caught three passes, including a pair of one-handers, in his team’s 26-6 victory over Detroit.

He also left the biggest impression after the game.

“He’s been a big-play guy for us ever since he stepped on the field,” Baldwin said. “… We expected that out of him.”

No one on the outside did.

Richardson has been limited throughout his NFL career because of injuries. He has 51 career catches in regular-season games, including 21 in 2016.

A season-ending injury to starter Tyler Lockett in Week 15 opened the door for Richardson to get more playing time.

Richardson’s best catch Saturday came on a one-handed grab that he made in the end zone despite being shielded from the ball by Detroit safety Tavon Wilson, who took away the use of Richardson’s right arm.

“That was an unbelievable catch,” Wilson said, “probably one of the best catches you’ll see — ever.”