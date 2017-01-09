Eviction Notice Lifted For Veterans Resource Center

DENVER (CBS4)– A tentative agreement has been reached between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the owners of the building at 30th and Downing Street that houses VA Community Resources and Referral Center.
Dan Warvi of the VA told CBS4 the department is in talks about how much is owed in rent. As a result, the eviction notice by the building owners has been lifted.
The center provides housing assistance, showers, laundry and more to homeless veterans.
Previously, the owners of the building said the VA could be out when its lease expires Jan. 31.