1 Arrested After Shots Fired At Burning Home

January 9, 2017 11:19 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– One person was taken into police custody after shots were fired at a burning home.

Firefighters rushed to the burning home located near Irving Street and Exposition on Sunday night.

Fire crews waited for police to arrive after reports of gunshots.

Neighbors told CBS4 they watched as officers drew their guns.

“The cops were here at the corner with their guns drawn,” said one neighbor.

“Literally walking up with all their guns out, we saw one of the firefighters, they tried busting the window down, so they did that and then bused the door down and went on in,” said witness Cassandra Goffinski.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken into custody. No one else was hurt.

